An Aberdeen care home for older people has been told to make urgent improvements.

The Care Inspectorate has served an improvement notice on Grandholm Care Home following an inspection.

This includes making sure that residents have the right type and amount of food and drinks provided for them.

The Care Inspectorate said: "We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress."

'Further action'

Management at the care home must also ensure a system is in place to ensure that any residents with wounds are regularly assessed, monitored and treated correctly.

Care home staff must also ensure that all residents have their medications administered to them as prescribed, make sure that medication does not run out of stock, and follow appropriate medical advice about medication.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have served on Grandholm Care Home clearly lays out the changes we need to see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"If we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."