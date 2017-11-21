Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BP says it is still "committed" to the North Sea

Oil giant BP has agreed to sell its interest in a number of North Sea assets in a deal worth about £300m.

Serica Energy has bought into the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.

BP said it remained committed to the North Sea, and would continue to invest.

Serica said the deal would make it one of the leading British independent oil companies. Subject to approvals, the sale is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of 2018.

Bernard Looney of BP said: "This is an example of BP's upstream strategy in action - refreshing our portfolio and focusing our activity on assets which will add most value over the long-term.

"We remain committed to the North Sea and continue to invest. We expect our production there to double to around 200,000 barrels equivalent a day by 2020 through new projects like Quad 204 and Clair Ridge.

"While the Bruce assets are no longer core to BP, we are confident that Serica is the right owner and operator to maximise their continuing value for both companies and for the UK."

Serica chairman Tony Craven Walker said: "This transaction will establish Serica as a leading British independent oil company with the scale, balance sheet and operating capability to prosper in the North Sea's rapidly changing upstream oil and gas industry."