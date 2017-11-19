Rescuers suspend search for kayaker off Aberdeenshire coast
19 November 2017
A major search for a kayaker off the coast of Aberdeenshire has been suspended.
A Coastguard rescue helicopter and three lifeboats were involved in the search near Banff Links on Saturday evening.
The alert was triggered by a distress call reporting a kayaker in distress at about 16:00 on Saturday.
The search was suspended "pending further information", HM Coastguard said.