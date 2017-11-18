Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A helicopter and three lifeboats are searching for a missing kayaker off the Aberdeenshire coast.

A distress call requesting help for the kayaker off Banff Links was received at about 16:00 on Saturday.

An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Banff and Portsoy Coastguard Rescue teams and three lifeboats are involved in the operation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coastguard.

A spokeswoman said: "The radio call, made on Channel 16 to the Coastguard, stated that a person was in a kayak and in distress.

"HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness, Banff and Portsoy Coastguard Rescue Teams, McDuff, Buckie and Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboats are all searching the area."