Aberdeen City Council has decided to withdraw its funding for the Aberdeen International Youth Festival (AIYF), BBC Scotland has learned.

The annual event has been running since 1973 and has hosted an estimated 30,000 young people from around the world over the years.

The decision on its 2018/19 budget was taken in a private session by councillors on Thursday.

The funding is thought to have amounted to about £120,000.

It is understood the decision was cross party and unanimous.

'Early engagement'

Lesley Dunbar, vice-convener of the Aberdeen City Council education and children's services committee, said: "Members of the committee intimated they are not supportive of funding being allocated to the Aberdeen International Youth Festival in the council's 2018/19 budget.

"It should be stressed that a final decision will be made as part of the wider budget setting process of the full council early in 2018.

"However, we felt it was important to engage at the earliest opportunity with the AIYF to ensure the committee's position is communicated and that adequate time is available for alternative funding options and business models to be explored by the festival's leadership team for future years."

She added: "This does not impact on the funding commitment already made as part of the 2017/18 budget."

AIYF has been contacted for comment. It is not yet known what impact the funding decision will have.

The 2018 event is due to take place between 27 July and 4 August.