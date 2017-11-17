Work to clear sewage from a popular walking route in an Aberdeenshire town is under way.

The riverside path near Ellon's waste water facility has been taped off following an overflow from the site.

Scottish Water said it was caused by the failure of a temporary pump.

Following discussions with Aberdeenshire Council's environmental health team, it has restricted access to the grassed area around the path as a precaution.

Scottish Water said a fuller clean-up only can take place once the ground is drier.

Local resident Mark Raitt, who regularly walks his dog along the route, told BBC Scotland: "There has been human waste in amongst the water, as well as sanitary products.

"It's pretty grim really.''

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said it was "unacceptable".

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: "A discharge of wastewater occurred as a result of an interruption in the operation of a temporary pump, which is being used at our site in Ellon while a permanent inlet pump is repaired.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this incident has caused and thank users of the footpath for their understanding while the restrictions remain in place.

"A specialist team is currently on site at our Works in Ellon, working on a repair to the permanent inlet pump. This work is due to be completed in the coming weeks and will reduce the risk of this problem recurring."

The spokesman added: "The current waste water treatment works has sufficient capacity to serve the local area."