Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dameon MacPhee and his son were involved in the crash

A 23-year-old man killed in a crash in Moray has been named.

Dameon MacPhee died after the two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde on Wednesday morning.

His two-year-old son was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he was in a serious but stable condition.

A 23-year-old woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, also with serious injuries.

The family of Mr MacPhee, who was from the Moray area, said he was a "beloved son, brother, dad and loving boyfriend of Laura".

The statement added: "Forever in our hearts, gone but never forgotten. He's now in the arms of his grandad."

Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by yesterday's collision.

"Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to officers should call Police Scotland on 101."

The 66-year-old male driver, and sole occupant, of a black VW Golf involved and the 23-year-old female driver of a grey Vauxhall Astra also involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.