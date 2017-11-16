Transport to and from a new Aberdeen school will be free for some pupils.

Lochside Academy is set to open in August next year.

Members of Aberdeen City Council's education committee have agreed that pupils in Torry and Kincorth will be given free transport.

A supported bus service will also be provided for pupils travelling from Cove - although these pupils will have to pay a fare, the price of which will be decided at a later date.

Council officers had said they were satisfied that pupils in Cove could walk or cycle safely to school and so would not require subsidised transport.

But councillors decided a bus service should be provided.