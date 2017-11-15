Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption Police officers revisited the scene of the attack last week in a bid to trace witnesses

Police investigating a "targeted" assault on a 44-year-old woman in Elgin have been carrying out searches along the River Lossie.

The woman was discovered with serious head injuries in the Woodside Terrace area just after 05:00 on 26 October.

She is still being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following what police have described as a "brutal" attack.

Detectives said they could not confirm what they were searching for in the Landshut Bridge area of Elgin.

The 44-year-old was attacked in a lane near Woodside Terrace.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a black handbag.

Last week, officers revisited the scene of the attack and spoke to about 40 motorists.

Det Insp Norman Stevenson, who has been leading the inquiry, said: "Although I cannot go into the exact nature of what the search activity involved today, I can confirm that it was in connection with our inquiries into a serious assault that left a woman badly injured.

"This has been just one aspect of numerous lines of inquiry we have been pursuing. Every piece of information we receive and intelligence we gather needs to be pursued and thoroughly examined."

The officer appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact police.