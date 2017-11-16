New 'Festival!' getting under way in Aberdeen
- 16 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A new four-day festival featuring music, film and science is getting under way in Aberdeen on Thursday.
The pop-up 'Festival!' has been organised to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh's festivals.
The opening will feature actors Sheila Hancock and Wendy Morgan and a screening of their new film Edie.
And on Friday, festival leaders from around Scotland will meet at the inaugural Festivals Management Conference as part of the event.