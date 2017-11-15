NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two people charged over human trafficking in Elgin

Two people have been charged in connection with alleged human trafficking offences following an operation in Elgin.

Police Scotland said the 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were detained on Tuesday.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Alan Armit, who led the operation, said: "I would like to thank those who provided information to us in connection with this inquiry."

