Two people charged over human trafficking in Elgin
- 15 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Two people have been charged in connection with alleged human trafficking offences following an operation in Elgin.
Police Scotland said the 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were detained on Tuesday.
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Det Insp Alan Armit, who led the operation, said: "I would like to thank those who provided information to us in connection with this inquiry."