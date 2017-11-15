A date for reopening a new £10m multi-storey car park for patients and visitors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has yet to be set.

The facility at the Foresterhill campus - which has space for more than 1,000 cars - opened in October.

However it closed shortly after to allow more work to be done.

NHS Grampian said electrical problems were discovered which had taken time to rectify, and it was awaiting final safety checks.

Funding to improve car parking was pledged to NHS Grampian by The Wood Foundation, set up by businessman Sir Ian Wood and his family.

There is no charge for using the new multi-storey car park. However, it is not for staff.