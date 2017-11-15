Road closed due to serious A96 crash
- 15 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious crash in Moray.
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde, near the Pansport roundabout, shortly before 10:00.
Several people are understood to have been involved.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said several units and an air ambulance had been sent to the scene.