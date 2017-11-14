Driver fined for failing to stop after girl knocked down in Aberdeen
- 14 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 70-year-old driver who failed to stop after a three-year-old was hurt in Aberdeen has been fined.
The collision took place on the city-bound carriageway of Auchmill Road in the Bucksburn area of the city in October.
The girl escaped with minor injuries, and police had appealed for witnesses.
Alistair McMurray admitted failing to stop and report. He was fined a total of £520 and was given nine penalty points.