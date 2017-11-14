A van driver has been arrested after a police pursuit on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the Ford Transit failed to stop for road policing officers in the Newtonhill area at about 15:00

The vehicle was pursued and was eventually brought to a halt in Portlethen. A 29-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

Police said at one point the vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

Sgt Steve Manson said: "No one was injured as a result of this incident, however, it could have been far worse."