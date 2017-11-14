More than 30 firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a mothballed Aberdeen school.

Six appliances, including a height vehicle, were sent to Cordyce School shortly after 23:00 on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the operation was made more complex by the presence of butane gas cylinders in the building.

It took more than three hours to bring the fire under control and a crew spent the night at the scene.

Cordyce - which catered for pupils with behavioural issues - is no longer in use and councillors have been consulting on its long term future.