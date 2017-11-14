Image copyright UK Space Agency Image caption A Glasgow company was commissioned to build Ukube-1 - Scotland's first satellite

Shetland is preparing a bid to become a launch base for satellites.

Detailed proposals have been drawn up and are likely to be submitted to the UK Space Agency next year.

The plans involve launching payloads into space from Unst, Scotland's most northerly island.

Scotland already has a successful space industry - building satellites and the components for them. It has been estimated to be worth more than £130m and to employ 7,000 people.

Much of the new industry is based in Glasgow.

Image caption An artist's impression of the Machrihanish spaceport

Legislation on space flight, currently going through Parliament, could allow vertical launches of satellites from the UK for the first time.

Other proposals for Scottish space flight centres include Sutherland, the Western Isles, Prestwick and Machrihanish.

The first satellite designed and built in Scotland was launched in July 2014 via a rocket in Kazakhstan, piggy-backing along with other larger payloads.

Earlier this year, the UK government's Department for Transport (DfT) told BBC Scotland it had been working hard to develop the Modern Transport Bill but there was currently "no timetable" for its implementation.

A DfT spokeswoman admitted that events over the last year, such as Brexit, had made it difficult to find parliamentary time for the bill.