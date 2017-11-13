A man has appeared in court over the thefts of charity tins from businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The thefts happened over the last two weeks in Aberdeen city centre, the Drummers Corner area of Peterhead and the High Street area of Turriff.

Warren McLean, 41, of Macduff, faced 15 theft charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.