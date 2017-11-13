Image caption The community council wants a roundabout rather than traffic lights

The installation of traffic lights at a Deeside junction during work on the Aberdeen bypass is causing major traffic problems, it has been claimed.

Temporary lights have been installed at the junction of the A93 North Deeside Road and Milltimber Brae.

Culter Community Council has set up a petition, calling on Transport Scotland to provide a roundabout at the junction.

Transport Scotland apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The community council said the temporary traffic lights had led to major tailbacks, with surrounding roads becoming "rat runs".

'Massive outcry'

Community council vice chairwoman Julia Crighton said: "There's a massive, massive outcry.

"It's affecting thousands of people in their commute. Somebody has to listen."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these critical works in Milltimber.

"The contractor will endeavour to complete the works at the earliest opportunity and in the meantime we ask that road users allow additional time for their journeys.

"The contractor is working with Aberdeen City Council to develop an interim solution which will reduce congestion in Milltimber where possible.

"The contractor will continue to monitor the junction and will use manual controls, when necessary.‎"