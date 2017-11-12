NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police appeal over swan 'hit and run' in Ellon

The cygnet has been taken in to an animal rescue centre
Image caption The cygnet is being care for at an animal rescue centre

A baby swan, whose mother was run down and killed in Aberdeenshire, has been taken in by an animal rescue centre.

The incident happened at about 13:30 on Saturday on South Road Bridge, Ellon.

The vehicle - believed to be a grey 4x4 - failed to stop at the scene. Police said the driver may have been unaware that the bird had been hit and have appealed for information.

The cygnet - which was found near her mother - has been taken in by the New Arc animal rescue centre in Auchnagatt.

Swans are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites