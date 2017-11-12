Police appeal over swan 'hit and run' in Ellon
A baby swan, whose mother was run down and killed in Aberdeenshire, has been taken in by an animal rescue centre.
The incident happened at about 13:30 on Saturday on South Road Bridge, Ellon.
The vehicle - believed to be a grey 4x4 - failed to stop at the scene. Police said the driver may have been unaware that the bird had been hit and have appealed for information.
The cygnet - which was found near her mother - has been taken in by the New Arc animal rescue centre in Auchnagatt.
Swans are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.