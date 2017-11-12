Image caption The cygnet is being care for at an animal rescue centre

A baby swan, whose mother was run down and killed in Aberdeenshire, has been taken in by an animal rescue centre.

The incident happened at about 13:30 on Saturday on South Road Bridge, Ellon.

The vehicle - believed to be a grey 4x4 - failed to stop at the scene. Police said the driver may have been unaware that the bird had been hit and have appealed for information.

The cygnet - which was found near her mother - has been taken in by the New Arc animal rescue centre in Auchnagatt.

Swans are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.