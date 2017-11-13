A 19-year-old man has appeared in private at Kirkwall Sheriff court accused of a break-in at Orkney's St Magnus cathedral on Saturday.

Anton Rodwell from Kirkwall is also charged in connection with other incidents of vandalism and attempted break ins.

He made no plea or declaration, and was remanded in custody.

A number of windows at shops in the town centre, and at a toilet block at the cathedral remain boarded up.

Image caption The Royal Oak memorial commemorates 833 crew men who died when their ship was sunk

Image caption Glass has been removed from the cabinet holding a memorial book

Glass from a cabinet containing a memorial book for the Royal Oak has been smashed, and the book "removed for restoration".

The battleship was sunk in Scapa Flow by a U-boat, and more than 830 crew members died.

The cathedral was closed all day on Saturday, and a funeral due to take place there had to be moved to another nearby church.

But it re-opened on Sunday for Remembrance services.

Image caption A window at a toilet block remains boarded up

Image caption Glass on the floor outside the toilet block