Image caption The 12th Century cathedral dominates Kirkwall town centre

Police Scotland are investigating a break-in at Orkney's St Magnus cathedral and vandalism at a number of businesses in Kirkwall.

A toilet window in the 12th Century church has been boarded up along with windows at shops in the town centre.

A sign outside the cathedral says it has been closed all day. It will reopen for Remembrance Services on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear at Kirkwall sheriff court on Monday morning.

Image caption Orkney Islands Council said the cathedral would reopen for Remembrance Services on Sunday

The damage is understood to have happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Orkney Islands Council - which runs the cathedral on behalf of the people of Orkney - said it would reopen for Remembrance Sunday services on Sunday.

Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Image caption A window has been boarded up at a toilet at the cathedral