A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the thefts of 15 charity tins from businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The thefts happened over the last two weeks in Aberdeen city centre, the Drummers Corner area of Peterhead and the High Street area of Turriff.

The containers were believed to contain three figure sums of money.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.