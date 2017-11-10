NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Men convicted of 'senseless' murder in Aberdeen

Aleksejus Zarskus Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Aleksejus Zarskus died in hospital

Two men have been convicted of a murder in Aberdeen.

Aleksejus Zarskus, 42, never recovered from the attack and died in hospital after the incident in King Street on Sunday 15 January.

Tomas Gulbinavicius and Janis Karajevs were convicted of murder at the High Court in Aberdeen. They will be sentenced in December.

Det Inspector Gary Winter of Police Scotland described it as a "brutal, senseless murder".

The family of Mr Zarskus said in a statement after his death: "Aleksejus was a much-loved twin brother and a cherished son and family member."

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Janis Karajevs was convicted

