Serious concerns among prison staff at HMP Grampian in Peterhead have been identified in a report.

HMP Grampian opened in 2014 as a replacement for HMP Peterhead and HMP Aberdeen.

Researchers from Cambridge University interviewed staff and inmates, with the report highlighting concerns over staffing levels, stress and low morale.

However, the Scottish Prison Service said the £140m HMP Grampian was improving.

The "super jail" had experienced problems, including a riot just months after it opened.

Right track

In the report, one staff member said it felt like the prison was burning down but no-one wanted to call the fire brigade.

And inmates complained of boredom and lack of work opportunities.

However, the report concluded that improvements had been made and the prison was on the right track.

The SPS described it as a "snapshot" of a facility at an early stage in its development.