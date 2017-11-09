Snake 'discovered inside rental van in Aberdeen'
- 9 November 2017
The Scottish SPCA has been called out following reports that a snake has been found in a rental van in Aberdeen.
The animal charity was alerted after a member of the public raised the alarm.
The Scottish SPCA arrived at the scene and believe it may still be inside the van.
A mechanic was on the way to assess the situation.