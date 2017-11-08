Two in hospital after collision near Potterton
- 8 November 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The two-car collision happened at junction of B999 and B977 near Potterton just before 09:00.
One person was understood to have been trapped.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions were not known.