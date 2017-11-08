NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two in hospital after collision near Potterton

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The two-car collision happened at junction of B999 and B977 near Potterton just before 09:00.

One person was understood to have been trapped.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions were not known.

Related Topics