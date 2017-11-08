Cannabis 'worth £40,000' recovered in Aberdeen
8 November 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.
Police said a "large quantity" of the drug had been seized in the city centre after an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man from Liverpool was detained and charged.
He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.