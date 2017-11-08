NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cannabis 'worth £40,000' recovered in Aberdeen

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.

Police said a "large quantity" of the drug had been seized in the city centre after an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man from Liverpool was detained and charged.

He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

