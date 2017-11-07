Man, 18, in court charged with rape in Aberdeen
- 7 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A teenager has appeared in court charged with rape in Aberdeen.
Police launched an investigation after an incident involving a 22-year-old woman near The Green, off Union Street, early on Sunday.
Olumwatayo Dada, 18, made no plea at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He was committed for further examination and released on bail.