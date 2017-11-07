NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man, 18, in court charged with rape in Aberdeen

Steps leading from Union Street to The Green

A teenager has appeared in court charged with rape in Aberdeen.

Police launched an investigation after an incident involving a 22-year-old woman near The Green, off Union Street, early on Sunday.

Olumwatayo Dada, 18, made no plea at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

