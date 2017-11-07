Man charged after serious assault in Aberdeen
- 7 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in the Aberdeen city centre.
An area of Crown Street, near Trinity Court, was cordoned off in the early hours of Monday after two men, aged 20 and 24, were taken to hospital.
A 20-year-old man has been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.