A man is in a serious condition after being rescued from a house fire in Aberdeen.

The blaze broke out at a property in Derbeth Crescent, in the Sheddocksley area of the city, at about 19:30 on Monday.

The 54-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being located by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.