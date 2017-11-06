Police are trying to trace the driver of a car involved in an apparent road rage incident in Aberdeen after the city's main beach fireworks display.

The orange Vauxhall Mokka was reported to have driven close to pedestrians and hit a parked car in Urquhart Road, which was closed to traffic.

Police said they believed the driver was assaulted by a member of the public.

It happened at about 20:20 on Sunday.

PC Alan Duncan said: "We are carrying out inquiries following a report relating to the conduct of a driver and an assault in the Urquhart Road area.

"We would urge anyone who saw the incidents described or who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist us with inquiries to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4407 of 5/11."