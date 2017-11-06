Image copyright Miazek family Image caption Chloe Miazek was found dead in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a 20-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

Chloe Miazek, of Kemnay, was found dead in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen early on Friday.

Mark Bruce, 32, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again next week.

In a statement, Ms Miazek's family earlier said: "We are absolutely devastated following the death of our beautiful daughter and sister, Chloe."

Ms Miazek worked at Tesco in Inverurie.