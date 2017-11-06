Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Peterhead's Peter Buchan Drive

A man convicted of a "brutal" murder in Peterhead has been jailed for life, and was told he will serve a minimum of 14 years.

Gary Crossan was earlier found guilty by majority verdict after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The attack took place at 56-year-old Malcolm Wright's home in Peter Buchan Drive in January. He died in hospital.

Judge Lord Matthews said that "nothing" he could say would lessen the distress for Mr Wright's family.

Crossan had offered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide, but this was rejected by prosecutors.

He insisted he had not meant to kill Mr Wright and was "devastated" when he learned he had died.

Crossan was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.