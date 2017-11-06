Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ann Hamilton describes how spectators were forced to flee (looped footage)

An investigation will be carried out after spectators were forced to flee when an organised fireworks display went wrong in Moray.

Witnesses said some people were hit when the pyrotechnics flew in their direction in Elgin on Saturday evening.

One mother who was at the display with two young children was hit on the head.

Elgin Rotary Club said: "The club in conjunction with the pyrotechnics company concerned has launched an immediate and full investigation."

In a statement, it said: "Elgin Rotary Club co-ordinated the annual Guy Fawkes Night Firework Display in Cooper Park, Elgin, for the benefit of the community in Elgin and Moray.

"The fireworks were supplied by and the display was operated by a professional pyrotechnics company.

"The club is aware that an adverse incident occurred during the course of the display and is deeply concerned about the effect this may have had on spectators."

'Quite scared'

The statement added: "Whilst the club deeply regrets the incident, it would be inappropriate and unhelpful to make any further comment until that investigation has been concluded."

Ann Hamilton told BBC Scotland she was standing behind the barrier close to the crazy golf course when things started to go wrong early in the display.

She said: "Everyone ran back thinking we were at a safe distance but as we were running they were hitting people and landing on people.

"We were quite scared.".