Three suffer burns after bonfire in Tarves flares up
- 6 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people, including two children, suffered burns after a bonfire flared up in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened in Tarves at about 20:20 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said those involved suffered suspected "flash burns" after something was put onto the fire.