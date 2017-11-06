NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three suffer burns after bonfire in Tarves flares up

Three people, including two children, suffered burns after a bonfire flared up in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened in Tarves at about 20:20 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said those involved suffered suspected "flash burns" after something was put onto the fire.

