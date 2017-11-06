NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Rhynie

About 20 firefighters are tackling a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

Crews were called to the property in the village of Rhynie, near Huntly at about 04:30.

It is not clear if anyone is in the house.

Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighbouring property.

