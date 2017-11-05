Image caption A police cordon was in place following the alleged assault

Police are investigating an early morning sex assault in Aberdeen city centre.

A 22-year-old woman was assaulted near The Green, off Union Street, between 03:00 and 04:00. She was not injured.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said police were following a positive line of inquiry.

He added: "I would also ask anyone who was in the area of The Green or Union Street between 03:00 and 04:00 to come forward."

A police cordon remained in place around an area of the bottom of the stair linking The Green with Union Street on Sunday afternoon.