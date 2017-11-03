Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA LTD

A leopard sculpture by Kelpies creator Andy Scott has gone on public display in Aberdeen.

The steel leopard - 'Poised' - is located in the new £107m Marischal Square office, leisure and hotel development.

It was unveiled last month, but went on public display from noon on Friday. The sculpture will then be open to the public from 08:00 to 18:00 each day.

It was inspired by symbols on Aberdeen City Council's historic coat of arms.

The sculpture stands 5m tall, weighs just over two tons, and sits on top of a 10m high column.

Mr Scott is best known for the Kelpies, the two 30m-tall horse heads made of steel beside the Forth and Clyde Canal near Falkirk, which became a tourist attraction in 2014.