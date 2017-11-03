Man dies in Aberdeen after being struck by car
A man has died after being struck by a car in Aberdeen.
The 29-year-old was hit by a Renault Megane on the A947 between Stoneywood roundabout and Mugiemoss Road at about 00:30.
The road was closed to allow for investigation work, but was reported to have reopened at about 07:30.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.