Shetland to resettle Syrian refugees

Shetland Islands Council has agreed to go ahead with resettling Syrian refugees in the isles.

Councillors unanimously agreed to buy two properties in the Lerwick area, in order to allow two refugee families to move.

A total of £160,000 will be set aside for each property purchase, and a full-time translator will be employed, along with an extra housing support worker.

The council estimates it could still be six months before any refugees move in.

The local authority agreed to be part of the UK's Syrian Resettlement Scheme in 2015.