Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Riasat Khan denied murder

A man has been convicted of murdering a restaurant owner in Aberdeen in 1978.

Riasat Khan, who is now 64, stabbed Kazi Ahmad, 41 at a flat in the city's Rosemount Viaduct before fleeing abroad.

He told the court that he acted in self defence when he struck Mr Ahmad with the knife.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Kahn, from Cardiff, guilty of murder after a five-day trial. Sentence was deferred.

Image caption Kazi Ahmad was found in Rosemount Viaduct in 1978

Khan was a chef at the the Raj Dulal restaurant, owned by Mr Ahmad, in the city's Dee Street.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the pair would visit the casino after shifts.

Khan was arrested at Birmingham Airport in May last year as he attempted to board a flight to Pakistan.

Judge Lord Beckett deferred sentence until 24 November.