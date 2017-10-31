Image caption Kazi Ahmad was found in Rosemount Viaduct in 1978

A man accused of murdering a restaurant owner in Aberdeen in 1978 has told a court he stabbed the businessman after refusing to perform sex acts on him.

Riasat Khan, now 63, told a jury he struck Kazi Ahmad, 41, with a blade after they started arguing in a flat.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Khan say that Mr Ahmad had previously paid him for "sexual relations".

He told the court that he acted in self defence when he struck Mr Ahmad with the knife.

He said: "I was scared. I thought he was going to hit me."

The chef told the court that, following the attack, he left Aberdeen and travelled to Edinburgh, where he placed a number of high stake bets at a gambling shop using money he had taken from his alleged victim.

Mr Khan said he then travelled to Birmingham and London before catching a ferry from Dover to France, from where he travelled onto Italy before catching a boat which took him to Greece.

The court heard that after he stayed there for about eight months, Mr Khan travelled back to Pakistan and remained there before travelling back to the UK in the early 1990s.

Mr Khan said that he made a new life for himself and had thought the matter was in his past until he was arrested at Birmingham Airport in May last year - 38 years after the alleged crime and moments before he was due to travel back to Pakistan.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.