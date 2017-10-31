Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Jack Nicholson played The Joker in Batman

A man dressed as The Joker from Batman who carried out an attack in Aberdeen is being sought by police.

A 20-year-old man suffered what were described as serious facial injuries in an unprovoked assault at Langstane Place near Bon Accord Street on Saturday night.

PC Eamonn Ryan said: "Do you know anyone who went out for Halloween weekend dressed as The Joker?"

The suspect was described as stocky, in his 20s, and about 5ft 11in tall.

'Bizarre circumstances'

He was wearing white face paint including a lipstick smile along his cheeks, a purple suit jacket and trousers, white shirt and black shoes.

PC Ryan said: "I appreciate the bizarre circumstances surrounding this incident, however the reality is this person carried out a brutal, unprovoked attack on a member of the public and they need to be held accountable for their actions.

"We believe he entered the city centre from the Rosemount direction before heading to a bar on Belmont Street where he socialised with two other men - one dressed in a black cape and the other a grey boiler-suit with a mask and a wig."

He was last seen heading in the direction of Bon Accord Street.