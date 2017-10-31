Aberdeen Football Club has said it hopes a decision on plans for a new stadium can be taken by councillors before the end of the year.

The club had put plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, on hold.

Aberdeen asked for a deferral earlier this month to give the club more time to discuss the project with planners.

Club chairman Stewart Milne said he was now hopeful the application could go before full council in December.

The club has said a new facility is vital to its future.

However, those opposed to the plans want the club to look elsewhere.