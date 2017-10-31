Image caption Mr Doran served two separate stints in the House of Commons

Former Aberdeen MP Frank Doran has died aged 68, his family have confirmed.

First elected in 1987, Mr Doran served two separate stints as a Labour MP for the city before standing down in 2015.

He first represented Aberdeen South, before losing that seat to the Conservatives in 1992. He returned to parliament in 1997 for Aberdeen Central, and later Aberdeen North.

Mr Doran, who has two sons, married fellow Labour MP Dame Joan Ruddock in 2010.

He chaired Westminster's administration committee for five years, as well as serving as an aide to then Trade Minister Ian McCartney in Tony Blair's government.