Man charged after armed robbery in Cove
- 30 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been charged after an armed robbery at a shop in the Cove area of Aberdeen.
A four-figure sum of money was taken in the incident at McColl's on Loirston Road at about 21:20 on Wednesday. No-one was injured.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man from Aberdeen had been charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.