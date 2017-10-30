Dolphin in distress in Buckie sparks rescue effort
- 30 October 2017
A dolphin in distress in Buckie is the focus of a rescue effort.
The white-beaked dolphin was spotted swimming on its side - which can be a sign of illness - in circles in the town harbour.
Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who have special permission to approach dolphins, were trying herd it nearer to where a vet can examine it at the harbour side.
It later moved location and was reported to be stranded on shore.