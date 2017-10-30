NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Dolphin in distress in Buckie sparks rescue effort

Dolphin in Buckie Harbour

A dolphin in distress in Buckie is the focus of a rescue effort.

The white-beaked dolphin was spotted swimming on its side - which can be a sign of illness - in circles in the town harbour.

Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who have special permission to approach dolphins, were trying herd it nearer to where a vet can examine it at the harbour side.

It later moved location and was reported to be stranded on shore.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites