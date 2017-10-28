Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the fireworks were confiscated following the incident at Links Road

Two teenagers have been accused of setting off fireworks and throwing them in a car park in Aberdeen.

Police said the 18-year-old males were reported to the procurator fiscal following an incident at the Links Road beach area at 18:30 on Friday.

The force said that a quantity of fireworks were seized as a result.

They said they were carrying out regular patrols in the area to address community concerns regarding anti social behaviour.

Sgt Alex Allan added: "This is just one example of the positive action which is taken and can on this occasion be attributed to an associated report from a member of the public which is greatly appreciated.

"The dangers associated with the misuse of fireworks cannot be overstated and Police Scotland will positively address any misuse or such reckless conduct.

"I would urge those using fireworks to do so safely and legally, while asking the public to support our efforts by reporting their concerns with descriptions of those responsible when possible."