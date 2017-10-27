Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption The car park can hold more than 1,000 vehicles

A new £10m multi-storey car park for patients and visitors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which opened on Wednesday has closed for more work.

The facility at the Foresterhill campus has space for more than 1,000 cars.

However NHS Grampian said it would be closed on Friday and over the weekend for "work on the lifts, lighting and other areas".

NHS Grampian said Wednesday had been a "soft" opening in advance of a later official opening.

A spokesman said: "We will issue an update once the car park reopens and would like to thank people for their patience and co-operation."

Funding to improve car parking was pledged to NHS Grampian by The Wood Foundation, set up by businessman Sir Ian Wood and his family.

There is no charge for using the new multi-storey car park. However, it is not for staff.